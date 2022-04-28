U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,835,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432,354 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.27% of New Gold worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 249,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,488,677. The firm has a market cap of $998.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

New Gold Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.