UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 3,400” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($43.33) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($58.63) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($52.64) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,915 ($49.90).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,592 ($45.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,511.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,755.65. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market cap of £92.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.43.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,523 shares of company stock worth $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

