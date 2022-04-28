UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by TheStreet

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

