Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 460,261 shares.The stock last traded at $30.80 and had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.11). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Ultra Clean by 54.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $13,421,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

