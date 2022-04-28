Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UGP. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.92.

UGP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 46.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

