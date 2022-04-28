Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 141,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,225,175 shares.The stock last traded at $2.70 and had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

