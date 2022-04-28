Unification (FUND) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Unification (FUND) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Unification coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $146,795.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unification has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00100713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Unification Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

