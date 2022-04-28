Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($48.43) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($58.63) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($50.98) to GBX 3,650 ($46.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($50.98) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($42.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($49.69).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,577.50 ($45.60) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,511.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,755.65. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($41.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($55.93). The stock has a market cap of £91.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.02 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($48.87) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($25,410.15). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($47.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($191,842.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

