United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

