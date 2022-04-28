United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $186.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.18 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

