United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

UPS stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $177.13 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

