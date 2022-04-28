United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.40.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.40 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.