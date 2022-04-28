Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.39 Million

Analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) to report sales of $143.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $149.04 million. Universal Display reported sales of $134.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $639.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.50 million to $644.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $743.72 million, with estimates ranging from $711.60 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.91 on Friday, hitting $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 547,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,687. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

