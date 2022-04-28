Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.40

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $726.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Univest Financial by 7,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 1,450.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

