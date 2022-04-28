Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.43 million.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.92.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Upwork has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 18.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

