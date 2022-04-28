USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,143. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average of $92.95. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

