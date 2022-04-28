USDJ Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last week, USDJ has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.66 million and $1.74 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.71 or 0.07366180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00051398 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

