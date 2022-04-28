Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Cap of $53.67 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and $101,420.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.18 or 0.07346178 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00059185 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

