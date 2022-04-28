Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 781,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 36,857,680 shares.The stock last traded at $16.57 and had previously closed at $16.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter.

About Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

