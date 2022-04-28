Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

VLO stock traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.52. 312,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

