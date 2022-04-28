Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $116.00. The company traded as high as $112.15 and last traded at $112.12, with a volume of 106314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

