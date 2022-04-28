Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.85

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.85 and last traded at $85.87, with a volume of 4129968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,048,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 647,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13,154.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 542,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

