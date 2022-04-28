Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $114.76

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $114.76 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 4848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

