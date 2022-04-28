Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.76 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.