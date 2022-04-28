Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $25,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after buying an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period.

VV stock traded up $5.18 on Thursday, reaching $196.33. 787,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,642. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.52 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

