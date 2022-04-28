Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 17.91% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $755,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,254,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after buying an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,843,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after buying an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,688. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

