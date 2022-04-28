Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $226.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,275. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average is $241.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

