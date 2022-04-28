Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $199.02. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

