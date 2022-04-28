Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,044. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

