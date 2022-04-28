Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,133,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,304,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,938. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

