Vanstar Mining Resources (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 23,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMNGF)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan project, which consists of 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Featured Articles

