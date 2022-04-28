Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Insider Mei Mei Hu Purchases 8,038 Shares

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VAXX remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,622. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAXX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

