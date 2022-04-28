Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Insider Mei Mei Hu Purchases 8,038 Shares

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:VAXX remained flat at $$3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,622. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxxinity (VAXX)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.