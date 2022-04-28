Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 3,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.