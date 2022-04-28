Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.97.

VTR opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

