Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $492.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.