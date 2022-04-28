Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,086 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 5,082,686 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.98.

