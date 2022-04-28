Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after buying an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock traded up $157.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,317.80. 484,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,215.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,335.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

