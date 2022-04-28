Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,251,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,881. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.60 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

