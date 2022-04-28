Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM stock traded up $15.66 on Thursday, hitting $185.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,605,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,337. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.89, for a total transaction of $501,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,268 shares of company stock worth $34,015,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.