Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 166.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,312. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $57.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.