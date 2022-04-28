Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.74. 4,842,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of -208.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,721 shares of company stock worth $116,298,748 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

