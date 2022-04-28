Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $15.28 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,604 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,082,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,402,358. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average is $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

