Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $75.44. 247,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $73.34 and a 1-year high of $93.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

