Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 151 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.75.

Shares of ORLY traded down $90.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $623.28. 1,988,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,836. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

