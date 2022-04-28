Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DraftKings by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 579.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 300,046 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 25,365,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,402,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

