Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in DraftKings by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 579.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 300,046 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.10. 25,365,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,402,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.