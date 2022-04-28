Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,975,000 after purchasing an additional 46,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.26 on Thursday, hitting $250.18. The stock had a trading volume of 607,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,863. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.32 and a 200 day moving average of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

