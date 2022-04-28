Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 7,007 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.96. 6,921,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,101. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

