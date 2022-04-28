Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 58,210 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,023,000 after buying an additional 1,129,078 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,621,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

