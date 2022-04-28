Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 334 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.50. 1,937,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

