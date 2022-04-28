Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 33,506 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,506 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,076,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191,859. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97.

